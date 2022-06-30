Gov’t: Amendments to itineraries published were not unprecedented

Yesterday, it was reported that the itinerary of Case 271 had been modified and an updated version was published.

In the first version, the itinerary stated that Case 271, a man, visited a cafeteria in Coloane Village for three days in a row – from June 23 to 25. However, after the publication of the itinerary, social media users challenged the reliability of the information by noting that the cafeteria announced closures on June 24 and 25.

It was also pointed out that the man could not have gone out on June 24 because his building, Comandante Pinto Ribeiro Building, was cordoned off on that day.

Journalists wanted to know if there were any flaws in the itinerary declaration or publication process.

In answer to these questions, Leong emphasized that the building was only locked down in the evening of June 24. Therefore, Case 271 was still free to move in the morning and afternoon of that day.

Speaking on the confusion about the cafeteria, the public health doctor Leong Iek Hou defended the report, saying that Case 271 had a “habitual” routine. “He visits the cafeteria every day,” Leong said. This is why, when health workers asked him about his itinerary, he intuitively reported visits to the cafeteria.

“But he had forgotten about the holidays announced by the cafeteria,” Leong explained. “After cross-referencing with him, we had to make amendments, mainly to the part concerning the cafeteria visits.”

In a follow-up question, the panel of officials was challenged on amendments made to other published itineraries. The public health doctor defended this practice by stressing the need to race against the spread of the virus.

Health chief rejects “curious questions”

Director Alvis Lo of Health Bureau was unhappy with the raising of “curious questions” at the press briefing, saying that there are many other ways to ask these questions.

After a brief debate between government public health doctor and official Leong Iek Hou and journalists who wanted to know if errors – or worse, malpractice – occurred in the itinerary declaration process for positive cases, Lo stepped in to make the aforementioned comment.

“I would like to invite people to use appropriate channels to raise questions about individual cases,” the health chief remarked. “Doing so will allow us to handle them as soon as possible.”

He assured the press conference that this would “certainly” be done.

The press briefing should instead be used to allow the government to release “important messages.”

“The aim of this press briefing is to disseminate our rationale and points that require public cooperation,” he highlighted. “We are not [running] a talk show but hope to put our focus on explaining policies and measures.”

“I regret any flaws that may occurr in any areas of our work,” the health chief added.

Health officials have previously emphasized that failure to comply with Health Bureau guidelines might incur criminal penalties. For example, when questioned about forged health declarations in the early phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, health officials said that violators could be prosecuted.

Police deny obstructing journalist freedom

There were complaints yesterday that some police officers in red zones obstructed reporters’ work. In response, Ma Chio Hong, the PSP representative at the press briefing, remarked that there is a lot to do when a building is identified as an infected zone. Police officers need to act quickly in compliance with SSM instructions and guidelines to cordon off the area, in addition to setting up necessary responses and work posts.

Ma emphasized that police fully respect journalistic rights and suggested that the media work from a safe distance. He suggested that staying too close to the zone without appropriate protective kit might pose risks for journalists.

reminder on health code checks

Leong highlighted that, in the latest health guidelines issued by the SSM, health code checks upon entering certain venues are recommended.

A journalist revealed that some venues had not been checking entrants’ health codes, while others had been. This may reflect confusion on the part of both customers and workers in the venues.

In response, the public health doctor referred to the early phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that the health code system was introduced to replace the health declaration system.

The different colors that signal different health conditions “have resulted in a massive benefit in this current outbreak,” the public health doctor claimed. “By these means, we can identify our own and other people’s risks.”

Moreover, she reiterated that, based on the health code system, the health agency had also introduced the footprint recording function, which is part of the mobile app version of the health code system.

She even boasted that the effects of both the health code and the footprint recording functions “were foreseen” by the health agency.

Leong also discussed the new guidelines, published June 27. In this latest version, “we require operators of certain venues to check entrants’ health codes,” the public health doctor said.

“We once again encouraged venue operators to follow our guidelines,” she remarked.

In response to another journalist’s question, the public health doctor admitted that recommendations on the use of footprint recording are not included in this latest version of the guidelines.

Covid-19 cases rise to 533

Macau’s Covid-19 cases continue to increase as the city recorded 49 new cases yesterday afternoon, bringing the total to 533.

Positive cases have also been detected in an elderly home in Patane District. The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) representative noted that the situation was under control. A resident in the facility, aged 94, has contracted the disease and is now receiving medical attention.

IAS has already issued guidelines on the implementation of the preventive closed-loop management.

Also, all except 44 test tubes in this past round of the citywide SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test (NAT) have yielded negative results.