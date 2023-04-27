Gov’t amends mask rules in line with national guidelines

Local health authorities have amended the guidelines for wearing facemasks in line with the new national recommendations on the matter.

The new guidelines divide the wearing of facemasks into three categories, from situations where masks should be worn to those where there is no need to wear them, with a mid-range category of circumstances in which mask-wearing is recommended.

Following this guideline that enters into force on April 28 (Friday), it is recommended that people wear masks while on public transport (both drivers and passengers), as well as senior citizens, the pregnant, and those who have not been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus or influenza viruses.

It is also recommended that people attending indoor events in crowded venues wear a mask, although as stated, this is not mandatory.

The guidelines also grant discretionary power for entities in charge of private vehicles or venues to decide whether to require individuals entering to wear masks by taking into account the current epidemic situation, air circulation in the space, the number and density of people, and the nature and duration of activities, among other aspects.

Masks should be worn as standard practice when people develop flu-like symptoms such as fever, myalgia, sore throat, cough, and runny nose; when testing positive on a Covid-19 antigen or nucleic acid test; and when clusters of influenza-like illnesses appear in workplaces, nurseries, and non-higher education institutions.

It is also requested that people wear masks when entering medical facilities and nursing homes for the elderly; other situations might be included by the authorities depending upon changes to the epidemic situation of infectious disease.

Questioned by a Chinese media outlet on the topic, the director of the Health Bureau, Alvis Lo, said that the new guidelines aim to unify the existing guidelines across different jurisdictions, namely between Macau and the mainland. These guidelines are not limited to Covid-19 but also take into account the current situation of seasonal flu and other infectious diseases.

According to Lo, the public hospital is seeing some 800 to 900 visits per day, slightly lower than the previous 1,000 to 1,100 daily visits.

Also, the government will also be announcing the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on a daily basis once again. Yesterday, the government reported that two babies, both less than a year old, have tested positive for Covid-19.

10 cases of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 detected

According to the government’s monitoring data, the city has recorded 10 cases of the new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, referred to as “arcturus.” However, Lo urged the public not to worry as it is “less likely to cause severe illness.”

For those who have fever or respiratory symptoms, Lo recommends undergoing antigen tests for three consecutive days.

He also assured that there is sufficient stock for medicines for the new virus.

The World Health Organization is monitoring XBB.1.16, which is contributing to a recent surge of Covid-19 cases in India.