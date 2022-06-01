Gov’t announces details of tests for key groups

The government has just announced the details of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid tests (NATs) to be administered today (June 22) on particular groups of people.

Before taking the test, the following groups of people will be required to conduct a SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test (RAT) and upload the negative results to the Health Bureau’s designated platform on the Macao Health Code.

If the RATs yield positive result, they should contact the Health Bureau for an extra NAT at the public hospital.

People living, working or having activities within a zone in the heart of the Macau Peninsula will be required to take a special NAT today. The zone is confined by Avenida de Horte e Costa, Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral, Estrada do Repouso and Avenida do Almirante Lacerda.

They are required to make bookings for their test between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. today on https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook. Their tests will be conducted at any of the following locations: Pui Ching Middle School, Women’s Federation Service Building, Kiang Wu Hospital Event Hall, First Floor of Workers’ Stadium’s Pavilion A and Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion – Hall A.

Needy groups can take their tests at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion – Hall B and prior booking is not necessary.

At the same time, all people remaining in Macau with their Burmese passports and anybody who has had shared itinerary at any NAT stations having spotted positive cases should also book a test tomorrow at https://app.ssm.gov.mo/mandatoryrnatestbook.

*Above map issued by the government is only currently available in Chinese.