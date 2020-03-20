Gov’t appoints Regency Hotel as third quarantine venue

The 326-room Regency Art Hotel has been designated as the third hotel to be used for quarantining individuals undergoing 14-day medical observation.

Casino Taipa, the casino located at the newly designated hotel, was temporarily closed from 3 p.m. yesterday in order to prepare for the property’s repurposing.

In consideration of the rising number of residents returning to the city, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) said in a statement that it is looking for more hotel establishments that can be converted into medical observation venues.

“During the process of decision-making, the SAR government would consult Health Bureau (SSM) for opinion and strive to cater to the demand of different circles,” MGTO said.

The bureau reiterated that all the individuals in mandatory quarantine at designated hotels for medical observation are asymptomatic and have not been in close contact with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

SSM requires all persons in mandatory quarantine to take their own temperature twice per day. The authority will also check their physical condition by phone daily.

Currently, the government is only allowing Macau local residents and residents from the greater China region to enter the city. These individuals are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period in these hotels if they have been to medium-risk or high-risk countries. LV