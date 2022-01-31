Gov’t approves city’s 20-year Urban Master Plan

The Executive Council, on Friday, approved the Master Plan 2020-2040, which integrates the commercial, industrial and tourism and entertainment districts as land use categories for economic activities.

According to the urban master plan, new commercial zones will be created and spaces for economic activities will be reinforced, namely at the Portas do Cerco, the Administration Area of the Macao Border Post of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the former Cotai Border Post, the Inner Harbour and Venceslau de Morais Avenue, in order to promote regional cooperation and economic development at border crossings.

Commercial zones are essentially intended to accommodate trade and service activities, such as offices, financial activities, retail sales, restaurants, conventions and exhibitions, so as to “create conditions for the proper diversification” of the economy and the growth of emerging and cutting-edge industries, in conjunction with the creation of housing areas, the Executive Council, Andre Cheong said at the press conference on Friday.

The area aims to create conditions to “encourage people to work in the areas where they live and to promote a balance between professional and residential functions.” Cheong added.

Non-urbanization zone

In the non-urbanization zone, the Master Plan has proposed to preserve the hills, waters and wetlands of the Macao SAR, in order to protect natural resources and those with scenic, archaeological, cultural or historical values, as well as Macau’s biodiversity.

The government said that the Master Plan intends to create green or public open spaces in the East – 2 UOPG, Outer Harbour Area – 2 UOPG and North Taipa – 1 UOPG through the New Urban Landfill Plan, as well as to maintain the large green or public open spaces in the Coloane UOPG.

In relation to the land that is currently dispersed and destined for industry, it will be concentrated in the Ilha Verde Cross-border Industrial Park, the Pac On Industrial Park, the Concordia Industrial Park in Coloane and the Ká-Hó Industrial Park, with incentives for modernization and industrial development.

Furthermore, the land originally intended for industrial activities, located in residential areas, “will be released for non-industrial purposes, in order to gradually mitigate the ‘social problems’ caused by the proximity between industrial and residential areas, thus ‘improving living conditions’,” Cheong explained.

The Master Plan intervention area is divided into 18 Planning and Management Operating Units, which are classified as urban and non-urban areas, the latter representing around 18% of the total area, the authority said.

Cheong also stated that the Master Plan is based on the development goals of the MSAR, with a view to promote Macau’s integration into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, support diversified industrial development and protect Macau’s historical and cultural heritage.

The city’s development strategy is based on the development of a “World Centre for Tourism and Leisure” and a “Beautiful Home”, that serve as the reference framework for the preparation of detailed plans, Cheong stressed.

The administrative regulation shall come into effect on the day following its publication.