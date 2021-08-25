Gov’t attributes containment of Covid-19 to ‘luck’ and use of facemasks

The local health authorities have attributed the successful Covid-19 containment and avoidance of a community outbreak to both “luck” and the promotion of the use of facemasks.

The remarks were made on Monday during the regular press briefing on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Macau.

At the briefing, Dr. Leong Iek Hou, coordinator of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, said, that Macau “was lucky” in being able to contain a community outbreak after the four delta variant cases registered in early August.

The same official also said that the use of facemasks by most of the population at all times has also contributed decisively to the containment of the virus.

She revealed that a total of 200 million masks have been distributed over the last 32 rounds of facemask distribution organized by the government. Dr. Leong also announced that the 33rd round starts today, in which facemasks will be provided to the population following the same methods used in previous rounds and will be of the same cost at 24 patacas for a pack of 30 facemasks. RM