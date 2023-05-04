Gov’t calls for strengthened casino security following brawl

The Judiciary Police (PJ), the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) and representatives of six comprehensive resort companies met to promote communication and cooperation, enhance the security work inside and outside the casinos, and strengthen the protection of the personal and property safety of residents and tourists as tourism increases.

The meeting was held at the Judiciary Police Station yesterday, with 13 representatives from the six incumbent casino operators and other companies invited to attend.

Sou Sio Keong, deputy director of PJ, said that although the recent fighting incidents in casinos was quickly dealt with according to the law, they reflected that there is room for improvement in the current security arrangements, and it is necessary to effectively improve the emergency mechanism in the venue. Therefore, the PJ will add the content of “Cope with emergencies and dealing with crises” to the “gaming crime prevention workshop” to enhance the emergency management capabilities and communication awareness of the practitioners.

Paulo Jorge Moreira Castelo Basaloco, head of DICJ, said the bureau has taken measures to ban entry for those who participated in the recent fighting incidents in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. In addition, the bureau urges relevant companies to respond to the surge of the number of people in the casinos during holidays by strengthening on-site security, enhancing personnel training and formulating plans and preparations for emergencies. Staff reporter