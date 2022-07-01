Gov’t calls on public to self-test today and tomorrow

In view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the government is requiring the public to conduct self-test today and tomorrow.

Individuals should declare the results through the Declaration Platform of Rapid Antigen Test Results.

Citizens who fail to upload the rapid antigen test (RAT) result today will be assigned a yellow health code by midnight of July 2. The concerned individuals have to report their RAT result within July 2 in order to convert their health code back to green colour.

Otherwise, their health code will be locked as yellow at midnight of July 3 and they must undergo a nucleic acid test at their own expense in order to convert their health code back to green code.

For people who have completed the RATs as required, but assigned with a red/yellow health code, they may visit the Enquiries and Assistance Platform for COVID-19 Prevention and Control (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq ) to apply for removal of red/yellow health code.

If the rapid antigen test result is positive, one should call an ambulance by phone at 119, 120 or 2857 2222 to go to Conde de São Januário Hospital to undergo a nucleic acid test as soon as possible. LV