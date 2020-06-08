Gov’t commends Nam Kwong for reducing fuel prices

The Economic Bureau (DSE) has issued a statement praising the Nam Kwong Company for their announcement that they will lower fuel prices. Prices will be dropped by 1.30 patacas per liter on both gasoline and diesel products, effective as of yesterday.

In the statement, the DSE noted that they had been informed by the company of the adjustment. The changes come as part of the company’s social responsibility policies and in support of the local government, in order to overcome the current difficulties and challenges.

Praising the fuel supplier’s measures, the DSE said that it considers the fuel price drop to be an appropriate measure for these unprecedented times, and that it “will help to foster the spirit of solidarity and mutual aid and relieve the pressures felt by different sectors of society and by residents.”

In the same statement, the government call on all sectors to join forces to overcome the difficulties and challenges brought by the pandemic outbreak, and to commit themselves to “safeguard[ing] the harmonious environment.” They write that this is the only way to achieve the government’s proposed goal of “stabilizing the economy and ensur[ing] the quality of life of the population,” as well as ensuring future socio-economic development.

The announcement of the price reduction on fuel products comes after Friday’s meeting of the Follow-up Committee of Public Administration Affairs of the Legislative Assembly. Several lawmakers urged the government to push for a reduction of the price of fuel products in Macau, a topic that has been a point of discussion for several weeks. This is also related to the drastic fall in the price of oil barrels in international markets.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed three government reports on the government’s work in handling Covid-19, the implementation of law No.11/2013 on cultural heritage protection, and the government’s report on school resumption.

The committee also discussed matters about including continuing education, the Macao Foundation’s distribution of subsidies, visas for visiting scholars, tobacco control, immigration for investment and skills, and oil prices. RM/JZ