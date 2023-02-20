Gov’t confirms CE’s visit to Portugal in meeting with Consulate

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng met with the new Consul-General of Portugal in Macau, Alexandre Leitão, to exchange views on topics including how to strengthen the SAR’s bridging role between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

A statement issued by the Government Information Bureau confirmed that arrangements for a forthcoming visit to Portugal by a delegation from the SAR is underway.

The Chief Executive had not carried out any official visits abroad in the past three years due to the pandemic; and planned for his first official foreign visit to be to Portugal “to demonstrate the respect and importance assigned to the friendly relations between China and Portugal.”

The delegation includes entrepreneurs and news media representatives to “strengthen bilateral ties in the fields of education, science and technology, the pharmaceutical sector, and maritime economy.”

As part of the visit, representatives of the SAR government would pay a courtesy call to the European Commission, with a view to fostering exchanges between Macau and member-states of the European Union in matters linked to commerce and trade, science and technology and tourism.

During the meeting last week at the Government Headquarters, Leitão mentioned topics relating to foreign investors living in communities in mainland China. He discussed the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, including the convenience of cross-boundary travel and complementary legal systems.

He hoped Macau would be a platform for enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries to access the Cooperation Zone, the rest of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and other mainland communities. Staff reporter