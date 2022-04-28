Gov’t considering easing entry requirements from selected countries of origin

The Macau SAR government is currently studying the possible easing of entry requirements for travelers from countries with close ties to Macau.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong U said that the measure is part of easing the city’s border restrictions, which has been in place since March 2020, barring foreign arrivals.

However, such a move will only be possible if Macau maintains a stable pandemic situation.

The official noted that the target group is family members of foreign residents, or students and professionals. She added that Portugal is one of the countries which the government hopes to examine as soon as possible, noting that Portugal is the country which the review will chiefly focus upon.

To be a focus of the study the country “must have a close relationship with Macau.”

“For example, many families from the countries [might have relatives] in Macau or vice versa. Some students from that country [might be] studying [in Macau]or vice versa. These types of countries will be on the preliminary list to serve as a reference”, said Ao Ieong. LV