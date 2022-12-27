Gov’t converts 24-hr outpatient area to provisional A&E observation ward

The round-the-clock outpatient ward at the government hospital has been temporarily converted into an observation ward for the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department, the Health Bureau (SSM) announced.

40 beds have been added to the provisional observation ward. From a picture released by the SSM, it may be seen that each bed is equipped with an oxygen tank mounted to the wall.

The bureau has also pledged to mobilize all its medical staff to improve efficiency.

A special taskforce has been formed to coordinate patient delivery efforts. Vehicles, drivers and paramedics from the Macau Red Cross, the Transport Bureau (DSAT), the Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the Fire Services Bureau (CB) will be consolidated to expedite patient transportation “to suitable medical facilities, daycare facilities or households,” the SSM highlighted.

Non-emergency and non-critical services have been suspended by the bureau to free up medical resources to handle Covid-19 outbreaks. About 80 specialist doctors from various departments have been called in to co-administer the isolation ward.

In addition, 60 other doctors have been assigned to the A&E or Covid-19 community outpatient clinics. 13 retired nurses, 38 trainee doctors and 23 trainee nurses have been assigned to assist in the A&E or the Macao Dome.

Meanwhile, the SSM has announced that it will suspend the fever outpatient night service at the Macao East Asian Games Dome from 6pm, December 28. Those in need should approach the A&E of the Conde S. Januário Hospital (CHCSJ) for government services, or private entities for private services, it added.