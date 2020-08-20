Gov’t declines to predict Golden Week visitor numbers

The immigration authorities of Macau and Zhuhai declined to estimate the number of visitor arrivals through the new Hengqin Port during the upcoming Chinese National Day holiday in the first week of October, commonly known as Golden Week.

On Tuesday, during a press conference after the opening ceremony of the new Hengqin Port, Macau and Zhuhai government representatives declined to make a prediction.

Acting Deputy Director of Macau’s Public Security Police Force (PSP), Ng Sou Peng, prudently avoided disclosing any statistical predictions for visitor arrivals, saying only that the government expected a “gradual increase.”

“As the mainland gradually resumes issuing travel permits and quarantine restrictions are gradually being lifted, we assessed that the number of visitors arrivals will gradually increase,” said Ng.

PSP spokesperson Ma Chio Hong made a similar statement at the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, anticipating that more passengers will use the Hengqin Port.

The decision to withhold expectations comes amid the opening of several other large-scale public transportation projects in Hengqin, which could possibly change the relative importance of the various border crossings facilities.

Together with the opening of the new Hengqin Port, Zhuhai has official started operation of several other infrastructure projects, including the Hengqin coach station and the Hengqin train station.

The coach station is designed to transport 10,000 passengers daily with over 400 coach headways per day. The station can facilitate those who arrive in Hengqin from Macau and wish to travel short distances to visit Zhuhai’s neighboring cities.

Another major project is the Hengqin train station. The train station is one of six stops linking Zhuhai train station and Zhuhai Chimelong park.

From the Zhuhai station, which is situated next to the Border Gate, the train runs all the way south to Chimelong, which is close to the campus of the University of Macau. The total travel time is between 21 and 22 minutes between Zhuhai station and Chimelong station and train tickets cost nine yuan. Currently, there are ten daily departures.

The section is an extension of the Guangzhou-Zhuhai high-speed railway system. In 2023, the Chimelong line extension to the Zhuhai airport is expected to open.