Gov’t describes provisional Red Market’s first day as ‘smooth’

Yesterday, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) said the first day of operations of the Provisional Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market had been smooth, with over 2,000 visitors in the first three hours.

The visitor flow between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. yesterday, which marked the first three hours of operations, was similar period-over-period to that of the Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market.

The provisional facility is about 1km from the now-closed market. The original facility located at the lower tip of Avenida de Horte e Costa is closed for refurbishments. The revamp is expected to take about two years, as per the IAM’s previous announcement.

To cater to users of the original market, a free-of-charge shuttle bus line is also in operation between the Horte e Costa District and the provisional market. It is operated every 15 minutes between 9 a.m. and 12 noon and between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Stops along the shuttle bus line include the Horta Costa / Coelho Do Amaral public bus stop, the Kun Iam Temple, the road shoulder opposite China Plaza on Avenida de Sidónio Pais, the “Red Market” bus stop and the provisional market.

Although welcomed by many grocery-shoppers, local media Exmoo cited some passengers as commenting that the shuttle bus departure times are too far apart. Some vendors told the same media outlet that competition is expected to be strong as another municipal market is only about 50 meters away.

The two-floor provisional facility, which was used during the reconstruction of the Patane Wet Market from 2013 to 2018, has 127 stalls. The facility is accessible, with elevators and accessible washrooms.

More commonly known as the Red Market, the Almirante Lacerda Municipal Market made it onto the List of Macau Relics. It was built in 1936. With five towers of no practical use, the building is considered to be in the Art Deco style.

After being used for nearly a century, a revamp is required. The IAM has pledged to retain the exterior of the building. The structure will be reinforced but the interior will be overhauled.