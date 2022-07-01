Gov’t detects infections at The Parisian

Some quarantined at the Parisian will have their period of quarantine extended after detection of infections in the hotel, the government public health doctor, Leong Iek Hou, announced at yesterday’s press briefing.

According to the doctor, 29 people will have their stay in quarantine extended, while 144 others, who have already concluded their quarantine, will return to the hotel for five more days of confinement.

Seven staff members working at the Parisian have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Five of them work as security guards and two as floor runners, distributing food and other resources. These cases were detected between July 10 and 14.

Due to the detection of infection, 30 staff members have been identified as being at risk of exposure and placed under quarantine.

The situation is not of great concern though, the public health doctor explained, because the health agency had expected infections to be detected in quarantine hotels.

“Because those staying in these hotels are relatively risky,” Leong said. She remarked that in light of the situation, the health agency had already compiled a new set of guidelines for quarantine hotels to minimize risks. The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will help implement and supervise the implementation of the guidelines.

Leong revealed that the health agency had immediately initiated an investigation on the chain of infection. Staff at quarantine hotels have been managed under confinement, meaning that they are not allowed to return home or to their dormitory after work. Instead, they are accommodated centrally by the government.

This mode of handling is referred to by the government as “closed-loop management.”

In addition, Leong said that quarantine hotels for groups at relatively high risk are expected to be filled with positive cases of the virus. With this said, if flaws, mistakes or misconduct occur in any link of the chain, hotel staff or guests will see an increased risk of getting infected.

“This is an objective risk,” the public health doctor said.

When questioned why the announcement was only made yesterday when the first intra-hotel infection was detected as early as July 10, the public health doctor said that initially, there were only scattered infections, which the health agency attempted to confine.

However, as the situation deteriorated with more cases recorded, the health agency decided to take tighter control. It also considers it crucial to make the event known to the public.

On Wednesday, while responding to a question from the press, the same official admitted that three staff members at the Imperial House Dim Sum restaurant at the Venetian Macao resort had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The three staff members were temporarily accommodated at the resort and thus had more interactions with co-workers. Following the detection, the health agency cordoned off the restaurant immediately and quarantined all staff.

The health agency has also issued a requirement through MGTO to direct all Venetian staff members to take SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test (NAT) every day. Other staff members accommodated at the resort should avoid moving in the community.

Casa Real Hotel, located near the Guia Hill Tunnel’s NAPE exit, has been identified as Red zone with three staff members testing positive for the virus.

As for recovery figures, Leong announced there was 43 people released from treatment or quarantine yesterday. Of them, 18 had been hospitalized and 25 quarantined. Since June 18, 281 people have been discharged.

standstill measures under evaluation

Health officials refrained from confirming or denying the possibility of the de-facto lockdown being extended into next week, but warned that loosening certain measures may bring about tightened management in other areas.

At the same time, the public health doctor added that the health agency has been giving consideration to several factors, including the impact on daily life and economic activities, just to name a few.

These will be evaluated before any changes are to be made to current restrictions.

Measures that will undermine the achievement of “dynamic Covid zero” will be ceased, the public health doctor said, warning that the coming round of the citywide NAT might detect an exponential number of new positives and urging people to stay vigilant.