Gov’t discharges first quarantine hotel, more expected to follow

The health authorities announced yesterday the first reduction in the number of hotels designated to be used as isolation and quarantine facilities. The Metropole Hotel in central Macau was the first to be discharged from such duties, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) representative, Inês Chan, announced during the daily press conference at the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center.

With the announcement, the number of hotel units designated as quarantine venues has been lowered from 12 to 11.

“The Metropole Hotel was already vacated and today [yesterday], the Health Bureau went to the hotel to proceed with the cleaning and disinfection work that is happening now,” Chan said. “After the cleaning work is finished, the Metropole Hotel will stop being a hotel unit designated for quarantine.”

The official noted that it is likely that other hotels which have been in use as quarantine facilities will be also discharged from such duties in the upcoming days, but such information will be provided as it happens, case by case.

“Regarding the hotels that will be vacated, the first condition is that all the people in quarantine get discharged [from the venue]. Then, we will analyze the need for the rooms and after everyone gets discharged, we will proceed with a deep cleaning and disinfection and only after that, the hotel can be released [from the duties of quarantine],” Chan explained.

During an update on the current number of people quarantined in local hotels, the same official said that there is currently a total of 1,818 people, of which 1,605 are Macau residents.

Chan also announced that from today, the release of the figures related to the number of Macau residents in Hubei province will be suspended. This is due to the halt in enforcement of restrictive measures which had the province under lockdown.

Chan said that with the travel restrictions now easing, Macau residents have the possibility, “if they wish to,” to travel to other cities or even to return to Macau by their own means.

On the topic of Macau residents that are currently in Hong Kong, the official noted that the best advice is that they should remain where they are at the moment, if they are not in a situation that requires emergency action.

“The restrictive measures imposed by all parties on the borders have the purpose to reduce the traffic and circulation of people among different places, countries, and regions. In light of that and to respect those measures, we recommend [these people] to stay in the place so they don’t account for a higher flux of people that can represent risks for them and to others,” Chan said.

However, “if there is an exceptional case or a special need, we will consider it [separately], but we try to minimize the risks and not to turn all general cases into exceptions,” added Chan.

The same official also noted that during the 15 days from the middle to the end of March, the local authorities assisted 2,160 people stranded in Hong Kong to return to Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge using chartered vehicles that departed from Hong Kong’s airport. Such an arrangement is no longer offered by the Macau government.

For those Macau residents now not able to return, Chan said, “we urge these people to take good care of themselves and pay attention to all information. If they need any assistance they can, through the MSAR passport, request assistance at China’s consular missions.”