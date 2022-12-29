Gov’t doctor: Rapid reinfection risk for weaker immune systems

A government doctor has advised that people with weaker immune systems may be more easily reinfected by SARS-CoV-2 within six months of their initial infection.

The comments were made by Dr Cheng Tam Fei, acting director of the public hospital’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department, as a guest on a morning radio show by public broadcaster Radio Macau’s Chinese channel.

Under ordinary circumstances, the odds of being infected by the same virus within the three-to-six-month period after recovery should be low. However, Cheng could not rule out the possibility of relapse during this period for those with weaker immune systems.

Cheng said that, after recovery, people may gradually resume exercising, but should stay mindful of their health and any signals from their bodies, and stop exercising should their condition deteriorate.

Cheng also defended the Health Bureau’s decision to not include cough syrup and related medications in the anti-Covid-19 pack. He said that cough medications can be harmful to some people, and that such medications may be inappropriate for those with non-productive coughs. Those who need it may visit the Covid-19 community outpatient clinic for consultation.