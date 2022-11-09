Gov’t drops entry permit requirement for non-residents

The government has lessened the requirements for non-resident workers and diplomats to return to the SAR amid its adherence to Beijing’s zero-Covid policy.

A statement from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that from November 13, those returning to Macau with a “Residence Authorization” or blue card, as well as persons who have been granted a “Special Authorization to Stay” for family members of professional non-resident workers or non-resident students, will not need to acquire a permit from the Health Bureau (SSM) for an entry permit.

Macau has shut its borders to foreign travelers since March 2020 to deter the spread of the coronavirus, and has only opened its borders two and a half years later – to only 41 countries.

The long-awaited reopening did not include the majority of migrant workers in the region, such as those from Indonesia, Philippines and Myanmar.

In the reopening announcement, the center stated that those who do not meet the entry criteria will be allowed to enter Macau with prior SSM approval if they are a spouse or family member of Macau residents; bear a blue card or are family members of professional non-resident workers with approval to stay.

With the announcement made yesterday, these employees and students residing in Macau will not have to request a special permit from the SSM before entering the city.

Those holding a diplomatic passport, a “Laissez Passer” issued by the United Nations or a diplomatic or consular identity card will also not require a permit upon return.

Although the SAR has reopened to 41 countries, tourists – except those from mainland China – are still required to undergo a seven plus three-day quarantine period. This requirement has long been dispensed with in other countries, and has been criticized for discouraging travelers from visiting the city.

Just over the weekend, Chinese health officials gave no indication of any relaxation of pandemic restrictions, following several days of speculation that the government was considering changes to the “zero-Covid” approach that has stymied economic growth and disrupted daily life.

The officials said at a news conference that they would “unswervingly” stick to the policy, which seeks to stop cases from coming into the country and snuff out outbreaks as they are uncovered.

The announcement was not a surprise and does not preclude the possibility that discussions are taking place behind closed doors. But there has been no official confirmation of talks, and most analysts believe that any change will be gradual, with major easing of restrictions unlikely until sometime next year.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, meanwhile, had long reiterated that weakening Covid-19 prevention and control policies in Macau could affect the travel of people in Macau visiting mainland China. Therefore, co-existing with Covid-19 was not an option for the local government.