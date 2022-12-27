Gov’t drops regular testing for key groups

Health authorities have announced that testing for key groups who need to undergo regular nucleic acid tests (NATs) has been canceled from today.

An announcement from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that the move is “in response to the epidemic situation and adjustments to prevention and control policies.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, the government has required key groups such as hotel workers, cleaners, and security guards to undergo a NAT free of charge to deter the spread of the coronavirus.

However, from today, the relevant NAT appointment link has been disabled. The center advised that those who suspect they have contracted the virus will only need to undergo a rapid antigen test.

The city has been facing an outbreak since restrictions eased and the city followed Beijing in dropping its zero-Covid policy approach.

Late last week, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng pledged that there would be no backtracking on reopening the city, as the easing of restrictions was aimed at “opening up, so everyone could resume their normal life.”