Gov’t evades lawmaker’s question on anti-corruption measures in public sector

The government has avoided providing specifics of anti-corruption efforts in the public sector raised by lawmaker Leong Sun Iok in a written inquiry.

In a reply addressed to the lawmaker by the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP), which noted that it had consulted the Office of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works before delivering the document, the bureau said that the Secretary has no additional information to provide regarding the corruption allegations surrounding the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau’s (DSSOPT) former management.

However, Leong’s enquiry related to the government’s future plans to rectify potentially problematic practices inside the bureau. For example, the lawmaker asked the government about its review of the current system, as well as its plans to close existing loopholes, tighten supervision and improve transparency.

In the same inquiry, the lawmaker also asked the government about the accountability system in place for government officials and about anti-corruption efforts in other government bodies.

On the former question, the SAFP said that the first step the government will take on improving accountability of its officials is to review the General Regulations on Workers in Public Administration and other related laws.

This step is needed, the SAFP explained, so as to codify the scope of authority of officials on different levels. It added that the establishment of a unified disciplinary board would be considered.

Following the United Nations Convention against Corruption, the government will also tighten criminal penalties for occupational crimes.

On improving the capabilities of civil servants, the SAFP pointed out that the government, starting two years ago, has been organizing the delivery by the University of Macau of training sessions for civil servants to educate them about leadership.

It further said that the government plans to establish certification programs for managers and future leaders. AL