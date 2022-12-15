Gov’t expects cases to peak in three weeks

The government is expecting the pandemic to peak in the third or fourth week following the easing of restrictions, despite the rising number of cases.

Yesterday, cases tallied 411, the highest daily tally, reaching 1,325 cases since Nov. 28.

In TDM’s Macau Forum, Health Bureau director Alvis Lo said he believes the current number of infections in Macau is still relatively stable, and estimated that the peak of the pandemic will be in the third or fourth week after the relaxation of the pandemic prevention and control measures, adding that there is now enough time for all sectors to prepare.

He also said the current goal is not to have zero cases, contrary to the adherence to zero-Covid policy.

Yesterday, Macau entered the second phase of the transitional period of pandemic prevention and control, which allows asymptomatic cases to isolate from home.

Lo said the real number of infections is “underestimated” as those currently being tested are key groups and cross-border travelers.

Meanwhile, Lo also told TDM that there are no restrictions on the departure of infected people from Macau, that is, those with a red code will not be prevented from boarding flights abroad.

On Tuesday, the city recorded the death of an 80-year-old woman, unvaccinated, and with a history of chronic illnesses that included hypertension, diabetes, coronary and heart disease.

The resident died at Alto de Coloane Public Health Center, and is a victim of complications caused by Covid, authorities say.