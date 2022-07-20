Gov’t expects tighter measures during consolidation period

Moving into a consolidation period may not bring about looser measures, but may in fact see the implementation of tighter restrictions, public health doctor Leong Iek Hou at Health Bureau (SSM) admitted yesterday.

Yesterday, a statement from the government disclosed that Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng had presided over a meeting on Covid-19 control and prevention measures. At the meeting, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong, who is also vice president of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, presented to the head of the government the plans for the consolidation period, which, it was revealed, will start on July 23.

The consolidation period refers to the time during which measures will be in place to “consolidate” the outcomes gained during the de-facto lockdown period. In contrast, this week is considered by the government to be a “zero Covid period,” signaling progress towards the goal of Covid zero.

Members of the public expect measures to be loosened once the consolidation period kicks in, imagining life to return to that which was experienced before June 18.

Despite the announcement, Leong highlighted that monitoring and evaluation is constantly being conducted and the actual date of the consolidation period is subject to change, should the situation depart from expectations.

Justifying the deviation from public expectation that measures would be loosened, the public health doctor recapped a comment she made at a similar press briefing last week, saying the move was necessary to secure the city from further chain infections.

When questioned if the government was confident about the commencement date of the consolidation period, Leong disclosed that the government was “making preparations in relation to different scenarios, [but] hoping that we can commence the consolidation period on Saturday as planned.”

She emphasized that the commencement of the period would rely on the government’s assessments of chain infections in the city. Monday saw three instances of community infections. Based on this, she hoped the city would achieve “community zero” within this week.

While elaborating on the period, the public health doctor eradicated any hope of life returning to the days before June 18.

“There is no probability that civil and livelihood activities will be allowed to resume in full scope and scale,” the public health doctor said. “Some activities, including those of an economic nature, will [continue to] see certain restrictions.”

She further explained that partial resumption of activities would see high rates of contact between individuals, adding that control and prevention measures and their implementation would be tighter and more proactive.

In response to a question on whether the government will resume publicizing the movements of positive cases, the public health doctor hinted that the requirement on footprint recording would remain even if city enters the consolidation period, as she said that members of the public can compare their footprints with other people’s to support footprint announcements being unnecessary.

Whether citywide SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid testing (NAT) will be suspended or terminated was also of public concern. On this, the public health doctor gave an answer that some might find disappointing, as she said that the citywide testing will be retained.

On the expected duration of the consolidation period, the public health doctor forecast it to be two-weeks long, as of yesterday, but with the probability of adjustment.

When asked for details on the consolidation period several times at yesterday’s press briefing, the public health doctor reiterated that a centralized announcement would be made in due course.