Gov’t finally retrieves plots A3 and A4 of Nam Van

The government has finally retrieved two plots of land located at Nam Van Bay, identified as Lots A3 and A4. The two adjacent plots, totaling 8,732 square meters, are located between the Avenida Doutor Mário Soares and the Avenida Comercial de Macau and were part of the group of land plots reclaimed by the government due to the expiration of concessions.

In a multi-departmental operation yesterday, led by the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau, the government cleared the land and fenced the plots.

The authorities took this action following the expiration of the period granted by the government for the previous concessionaires to voluntarily clear the plots of any possessions and deliver them to the government.

It is not yet known what the intentions of the government are for these plots, but Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said during the Policy Address for 2022 that the government intends to grant some of the unused land reserves via an auction process.

Under the hammer are those plots which have been reclaimed in the past few years due to the expiration of concessions.

The aim of the land auctions is to put the land in the hands of private developers. RM