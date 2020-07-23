Gov’t finds public opposes Av. Rodrigo Rodrigues tall buildings

Nearly 80% of opinions received by the government oppose the proposal of 90-meter tall buildings on Avenida do Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues, local media outlet Macau Concealers reports.

According to the news report, the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) received 208 responses from members of the public during a semi-consultation period. At least 161 of the responses clearly urge the government to assiduously protect the views of and from the Guia Lighthouse.

Among these 161 comments, some stressed that the Historic Centre of Macao is the centerpiece of Macau in its position as a world tourism destination. The government is primarily responsible for protecting it.

Some comments suggest that extra high-rise buildings within that neighborhood will further obstruct the ventilation of Ho Yin Garden and Dr. Carlos d’Assumpção Garden. Consequentially, the risk of a “urban heat island” will become higher.

An urban heat island is an urban or metropolitan area that is significantly warmer than its surrounding areas due to human activity.

In contrast, comments in support of high-rise buildings on the avenue suggest that an overall visual consistency should be achieved in that neighborhood, rather than craving “harmony with the Guia Hill”. Some even encourage an increase in the pace of the development as they find the old buildings on the hill impact the view.

The DSSOPT will consult the Urban Planning Committee, stakeholders and the general public for a plan for the area’s development is finalized. AL