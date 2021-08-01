Gov’t has no plans to mimic Hong Kong’s reopening for vaccinated domestic workers

Despite the Hong Kong government approving foreign domestic helpers to enter the city from as early as September, Macau has no similar plans.

Considering countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia as high-risk countries, authorities, for the meantime, stated that they will not follow Hong Kong’s current plan.

From next Monday, the Hong Kong government will begin approving the entry of fully vaccinated Filipino domestic helpers.

These applicants must provide a proof of vaccination containing the worker’s name, age, ID number and the specific vaccine received.

According to the Hong Kong Union of Employment Agencies, the Philippine authorities are expecting some 3,000 Filipinos to benefit from the special opening of Hong Kong borders for the specific group.

Yesterday, Macau authorities reaffirmed their hesitation about easing border measures, reasserting the Chief Executive’s order of banning foreign nationals from entering the SAR.

In the regular Covid-19 press briefing, coordinator of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre Dr. Leong Iek Hou said, “In what concerns the domestic workers [from Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam as well as other South Asian countries] their pandemic situation is severe. So, for the time being, we do not see any possibility of [allowing] the import of workers from those countries.”

A number of local families are finding it a challenge to hire domestic helpers since the closure of borders on March 25 last year, which made it more difficult for them to hire employees following the new labor law imposed in October 2020.

The new law bars foreigners on tourist visas from being employed if they have not entered the SAR with a work permit.

This issue was highlighted by the 2021 Legislative Assembly election candidate Agnes Lam who called on the government to ease measures against domestic workers as it is affecting local families.

Hiring helpers from mainland China is not an option for many families as the cost is significantly higher, ranging from MOP6,000 to MOP8,000 per month.

Also, there are many families who prefer English-speaking helpers, for their children.

Official data shows that at end June this year, there are about 27,558 people involved in domestic work in the city.

Contingencies under the new normal can be made

President of the Macau Overseas Worker Employment Agency Association, Ao Ieong Kuong Kao, implied that the reopening of borders to eligible workers may be due to the fact that the ratio of families needing household help from Hong Kong is larger compared to Macau.

Currently, there are nearly 400,000 helpers from Indonesia and the Philippines in Hong Kong.

He, however, recommended Macau to make relevant contingencies.

“I think Macau should observe the practice in Hong Kong and make contingencies with [respective] consulates. I agree that it can help solve the lack of domestic helpers in Macau,” Ao Ieong told the Times.

“Employers can also hire from other countries [but] contingencies should be made under the new normal,” he added.

However, up to now, only entrants from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan are allowed in the city, meaning that the only option for now are employees from the mainland.

Ao Ieong also noted that local employers are worried about the possible relapse of infections, even with quarantine measures and vaccination.

“I recommend observation and contingencies,” he stressed.

In Hong Kong, the government believes that under its existing quarantine measures, the health risk is minimal if the helpers have been inoculated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and that multiple nucleic acid tests (NAT) are conducted upon arrival and across the quarantine period.

The workers must present a negative Covid test result within 72 hours of their flight departure, as well as premade arrangements for 21 days of hotel quarantine.

The Hong Kong Labour Department has announced that foreign domestic workers will be “centrally quarantined” in specified hotels.

Migrant associations express support for scheme

Migrant associations are pleased with Hong Kong’s relaxation of borders for domestic helpers, and have expressed hopes that Macau could also follow.

President of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union (IMWU), Yosa Wariyanti, said that such a move is the “hope of many prospective migrant workers, as well as the hopes of Macau families who need their domestic workers.”

“It will be good if the Macau government can provide concessions for prospective workers. It needs to be considered in addition to the needs of workers in the household sector, which are currently in great demand,” she told the Times.

Echoing the sentiment, Jassy Santos, chairperson of the Progressive Labor Union of Domestic Workers, said that a number of local families are having a difficult time searching for employees.

This can also be seen across a handful of groups who post job vacancies for full time domestic helpers on social media.

“It’s going to be a very good news for [stranded] workers in the Philippines when Macau reopens its borders,” said Santos.

Data shows increasing numbers of mainland helpers

Figures from the Labour Affairs Bureau shows that domestic workers from the Philippines still account for the majority of the sector, totaling 15,373 as at end June.

This was followed by 5,783 from Vietnam, 3,849 from Indonesia and 1,043 from Myanmar.

Such figures represent a drop compared to January this year, which recorded 16,255 from the Philippines, 6,259 from Vietnam, 4,177 from Indonesia and 1,582 from Myanmar.

However, it is worth noting that since October 2020, when the new labor law was imposed, the number of employees from the mainland have increased by 59%, as at end June.

Currently, Macau has a total of 887 household helpers from the mainland, compared to 528 in October last year.