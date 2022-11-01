Gov’t: Impact on Hong Thai Macau branch closure still light

Macau branches of the Hong Kong-founded Hong Thai Travel Services agency have not be en directly impacted by the closure of the parent company for the time being, local media reports.

On the sidelines of an industry event, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), said the bureau has been in regular contact with the travel agency.

Senna Fernandes added the bureau had been assured by the agency of its financial status, and it has been settling bills for products and services in a regulated manner. The MGTO director said the travel agencies are legally required to have MOP500,000 bank guarantees and third-party insurance. As such, even if the Macau branches close, the impact should be controllable.

As of end October, the city has seen five travel agencies closed, 15 suspended and 220 remaining in operation.

On the other hand, local media agency All About Macau cited the Consumer Council of Macao (CC), which disclosed that a meeting had been conducted with the travel agency’s Macau office. A request had been made to the agency regarding protecting the interests of its customers.

According to the CC, the travel agency has suspended accepting new customers in Macau. The CC also reminded affected members of the public to file any queries or complaints on its e-platform.

Hong Thai Travel Services was founded in Hong Kong and, before the suspension of its operations, was one of the largest tourism chains in Hong Kong. Its parent company announced last Friday the agency would enter voluntary liquidation, citing Covid restrictions as the reason.