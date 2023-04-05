Gov’t inclined toward three conditions for medically assisted reproduction

A parliamentary committee reported that the government is inclined to restrict access to medically assisted reproduction in only three scenarios.

The Medically Assisted Reproduction Technology Bill is under examination by the Second Standing Committee of parliament. A meeting and press conference was held yesterday morning.

President of the committee, Chan Chak Mo, told the press conference that the government is likely to restrict the use of the technology to three situations.

Assisted reproductive technology is likely to be approved for married or de-facto couples diagnosed with infertility, for the treatment of severe illness in children of a married couple, as well as the existence of severe genetic or other diseases in a married couple.

Chan stated that the government was concerned that, without proper restrictions, the technology could easily be used for commercial surrogacy and human trafficking, and that misuse of the technology would have negative consequences for the baby.

Chan added that at the meeting, academic research involving embryos was also discussed. The current version of the Bill suggests that only research aimed at preventing, diagnosing, or treating diseases, improving the technology, as well as establishing a stem cell database for transplantation will be considered.

Prior approval by the Health Bureau must be obtained for such research.

In addition, embryos produced initially for reproductive purposes should not be saved for future research use, and vice versa. AL