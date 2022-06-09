Gov’t internship scheme registrations only accepted in Chinese

The registration platform for an internship program co-hosted by the government and local employers is only available in Chinese, despite the program having operated for some years.

At a press conference held to announce the launch of this year’s program, the panel of officials was asked by the Times if the registration platform for the program was available in both Chinese and Portuguese.

In response, Chan Un Tong, deputy director of the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), said that the registration platform for the program is only in Chinese. However, he added, interested participants can email the bureau to request assistance in signing up for the program.

Registration is already open, with a deadline of July 8. Macau residents who graduated from a higher education institution between 2019 and 2022 – regardless of its location – are eligible to register for a place in the program.

During registration, applicants will be required to provide certificates of education or academic transcripts, as well as their resumes. Each applicant can sign up for up to two positions.

Positions will have different quotas and are offered on a first come, first served basis.

This year, 57 companies are offering a total of 1,780 internship vacancies. The number of participating companies has increased by 15 compared with last year.

Participating companies this year represent a variety of industries, such as resorts and hospitality, public utilities, banking and insurance, civil construction, medical care, air transport, retail sales and technology.

A total of 1,030 vacancies will be launched in the first phase, with the remaining vacancies launched later, as they become available.

Each internship will last for three months. The period will not be considered formal employment, although each intern is expected to work eight hours per working day, pursuant to the Labor Relations Law.

The companies will offer each trainee an internship allowance of MOP8,000 per month or MOP50 per hour with an insurance policy.

According to the DSAL, the same program last year saw participating companies offer full-time jobs to 599 interns. However, only 385 of the interns accepted these offers.

Registrations for the program will be accepted only on the government’s One Account platform.