Gov’t introduces e-voucher registration measures for newborns

The government will allow newborns to be registered on the Consumption Subsidy Scheme, better known as the 3,000-pataca e-voucher scheme.

The measures now being introduced facilitate the registration of eligible newborns who do not hold Macau Resident Identity Cards (Macau ID) within the registration period.

Starting yesterday and running until April 8, citizens can conduct a preliminary assessment of the resident identity card application on behalf of their newborn children at the Identification Services Bureau (DSI). New parents should present the birth report issued by the Civil Affairs Registry, their original resident identity card and a photocopy of the spouse’s identification document, and will be able to register their children for the consumption subsidy at the same time, the DSI explained.

After that, citizens can complete the formalities for their child’s resident identity card in person on another day.

Other first-time applicants for the Macau ID card who have already registered for the consumption subsidy must submit all the required documents and complete the formalities on or before April 23, 2020.

Extra fees for expediting the formalities may be incurred to ensure the Macau ID is issued on or before April 29, 2020, enabling applicants to collect the consumption subsidy by April 30, the final date for collection. RM