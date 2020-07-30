Gov’t invites tenders for LRT Seac Pai Van line

The local government has invited tenders for a construction contract concerning the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) Seac Pai Van Line. Yesterday, the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) made the invitation public. The winning entity will be responsible for building the section of the LRT extension that runs from the Taipa Island Hospital Complex to Seac Pai Van. The section contains three LRT stations: the Island Hospital Complex Transfer Station, the Island Hospital Complex Station, and the Seac Pai Van Station. The builder will have 960 working days to finish the 1.6-kilometer-long major component of the LRT line. The entire project has 17 segments, each corresponding to the completion of different parts of the construction.

Fifth DSES university graduate career survey starts

Starting from yesterday, the Higher Education Bureau (DSES) is following up with local university graduates in a survey relating to the career development of college leavers. The targets of this survey are local residents who graduated from a higher education degree three years ago. The interviewees will answer questions relating to their career circumstances since their graduation. It is the fifth year of the DSES’ annual survey. Those who finished university in the academic year of 2016/2017 will receive an invitation from DSES to answer a three-minute online questionnaire. The interviewees are selected from the government’s database of students registered for the university study subsidy program. The bureau will conduct the survey for 45 days in total, concluding September 11.

Bottled water found to contain high level of bromate

The newly published Consumer Report edition features a report on the quality of bottled water in Macau. The Consumer Council and the Department of Food Safety of The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) co-tested the quality of 30 different bottled water, including mineral water, distilled water and soda water. One sample of soda water was found to contain a level bromate, exceeding local regulations. Bromate is classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as a carcinogen, which means it can cause cancer in human. The Department of Food Safety of IAM has already adopted measures to safeguard consumers’ health, including requesting the vendor to stop sale of the product and follow-up on the circulation of the product on the market. The quality of the other samples of bottled water were all satisfactory.