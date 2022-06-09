Gov’t kicks off contest to test local resort workers’ skills

Some workers in local integrated resorts will see their skills tested in a competition that kicked off yesterday morning.

Officially referred to as the Fourth Macao Integrated Tourism and Leisure Enterprises Vocational Skills Competition 2022, the event is co-organized by the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Macao Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM).

Taking place yesterday and today at MGM Cotai, the contest features three competitions in five different modules.

According to the government, the competition aims to promote the cultivation of vocational qualities and skills in employees which are in demand by both the government and local enterprises.

It also aims at improving overall vocational abilities, so as to make contributions to the city’s development in general, with particular emphasis on service standards.

The competition will test contestants’ skills and knowledge in areas such as casino gaming, the make-up and thematic design of hotel rooms and gastronomic knowledge.

In his speech, DSAL director Wong Chi Hong stated that the Macau government has always been committed to promoting sufficient diversification of the economy and creating conditions for the advancement of citizens’ careers. DSAL encourages citizens to participate actively in vocational training and obtain professional qualification certificates from mainland China.

FAOM President Ho Sut Heng said in her speech that the continuing unstable situation of the coronavirus pandemic and the increasingly complex international situation are both great challenges for Macau’s society and economy.

The competition’s prize-awarding ceremony will be held today at 3 p.m. at the MGM Cotai. AL