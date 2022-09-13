Gov’t launches self-service renewal for blue cards

Authorities are launching a self-service renewal process for non-resident workers’ identification cards, following the introduction of the new blue card last year. Eligible non-residents holding the new blue card that came out in 2021 may complete renewal formalities via self-service kiosks without being required to visit service counters in person. With effect from September 15, where employers have submitted renewal applications for their employees and been granted approval, their non-resident workers who hold the new blue card will not be required to replace it, and may use the Public Security Police self-service kiosks available in various locations.

Bank loan approvals drop in July



New residential mortgage loans approved by Macau banks dropped by 45% month-on-month to MOP768.2 million in July 2022, according to data from the Monetary Authority of Macao. New residential loans collateralised by uncompleted units (i.e. equitable mortgages) fell by 56.6% month-on-month to MOP13 million. New commercial real estate loans, meanwhile, dropped 89.3% from a relatively high base last month to MOP1.39 billion. Within this figure, new commercial loans to residents, comprising 96% of the total, fell by 89.5% to MOP1.33 billion.

Levo Chan trial commences Dec. 5



Ex-junket boss Levo Chan is scheduled to stand trial on December 5, along with eight other defendants, according to a report issued by TDM Radio. The trial is set to commence three months after the trial of another junket mogul, Alvin Chau. Levo Chan, former CEO of Macau Legend and chairman of junket operator Tak Chun Group, will be indicted on charges of founding and heading a “secret association or society,” illicit exploitation of gambling, and money laundering. The charges are similar to those against junket mogul Alvin Chau. Chan is the only one of the nine defendants to have been detained in prison.