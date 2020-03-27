Gov’t lists Royal Dragon Hotel as 10th quarantine venue

Royal Dragon Hotel is the 10th hotel to be designated as a medical observation and quarantine facility starting from today, increasing the total number of quarantine rooms to 2,416.

Royal Dragon Hotel is situated in ZAPE on the Macau peninsula, and has 144 rooms available.

This is the fifth hotel on the Macau peninsula that is being used by the government as a medical facility after The Grand Harbour Hotel, Metropole Hotel, San Tung Fong Commercial Inn South Wing and Grand Lapa Hotel.

So far, the SAR government has temporarily enlisted a total of 10 hotels as venues for medical observation, including Pousada Marina Infante Hotel, Golden Crown China Hotel, Regency Art Hotel, and Grand Coloane Resort.

As part of the process for choosing designated hotels for medical observation, the SAR government must take a diverse range of factors and conditions into careful consideration. They must also gain the consent of the hotels.

“These designated hotels are committed to social responsibility, providing support and coordination with the SAR government for implementation of the measure of medical observation,” the Macao Government Tourism Office reiterated in a statement issued yesterday.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has called on the six gaming concessionaires to fulfill their corporate social responsibility obligations. LV