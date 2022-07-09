Gov’t mandates public to stay at home

The Executive Order No. 115/2022, signed by the Chief Executive today, includes the requirement for individuals to stay at home, unless their outings are necessary, such as for “work in businesses exempted from closure, for grocery shopping, or in event of emergency.”

When outside, members of the public must wear a face mask, according to the Executive Order. Adults must wear a KN95 face mask or face mask above such standard; minors may wear any form of protective face mask.

The SAR government is appealing for further concerted effort from the community, “with a view to reducing to the lowest possible level non-essential movement in the community.”

“These joint efforts would help realise the “dynamic zero-Covid-19” epidemic-control goal, and to enable resumption at the earliest opportunity of normal community life,” the government stated.

Latest data from the government shows that the city has recorded a total of 1,374 since June 18.

Four rounds of mass testing will be held this week, with the first round starting tomorrow.