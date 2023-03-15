Gov’t monitoring hotel prices

Authorities have pledged to monitor the prices of hotel rooms on online platforms to ensure room rates remain at reasonable prices, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has said. In a reply to an interpellation made by lawmaker Leong Sun Iok, the bureau said that according to the current laws and regulations, hotel establishments are free to set prices, but the price list must be uploaded to the website and submitted to the authorities.

Hengqin opens gov’t job posts for local residents

The Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin is recruiting 26 post-based staff members for Macau residents across nine departments. The pre-tax annual income of the relevant positions ranges between 330,000 and 520,000 yuan. The recruitment period will end March 22. According to its latest recruitment system data, there are currently more than 270 people who have signed up. As cited in a TDM report, potential employees are expected to commence their jobs before the end of July.

120 enterprises participate at MPU’s career day

Over 120 enterprises from Macau and the Greater Bay Area participated at the Macao Polytechnic University’s (MPU) career day, providing some 3,000 job vacancies and internship opportunities. Data from the university shows employment prospects of graduates in the university are satisfactory. For industries such as general health, education, engineering management and administration, the median salary is MOP16,000.