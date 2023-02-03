Gov’t mulls online ID renewal

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) said it is working on a new law related to local ID cards. Under the new law, the bureau will be authorized to commence issuing a new generation of ID cards. It reminds the public to not rush to obtain a new ID card before or after the new generation ID is launched. Existing ID cards can be used as long as they are within the validity period. In addition, it has plans to commence online ID renewal this year to provide greater convenience.

DSEDJ holds seminars to improve infant language learning

In his recent written inquiry, lawmaker Lam Lon Wai asked the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) to comment on how to control the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on language learning among infants. In response, the bureau drew connections between infant language acquisition and reading capabilities. In addition, it noted that it had organized a series of parent-child seminars, workshops and reading sessions. Furtherinitiatives have been launched in schools to promote reading comprehension, including hiring extra staff and buying more books.