Gov’t: New Covid-19 test operator on the cards, hope for cheaper tests

A new SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test (NAT) operator may be approved to provide services next month, meaning cheaper tests may be possible, a senior official revealed over the weekend.

Speaking on the sidelines of an academic event, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong recapped earlier government announcements that several entities have filed applications to provide testing services in Macau.

From these applicants, one provider will pass screening soon and is expected to open for business in a month or so.

Ao Ieong reiterated that the government has been open to allowing more service providers in the market to facilitate better service and lower prices through competition.

As to how many additional sample collection stations will be established, the official said it would be evaluated realistically. For the time being, sending samples to mainland China for testing is not an option.

Ao Ieong said the government would need to assess applicants on their professionalism, qualifications and availability of facilities. When they meet the required standards, they may be permitted to provide the service in Macau.

A huge amount of testing, including mass NATs, has recently taken place in mainland China due to detection of Covid-19 infection chains and outbreaks in several municipalities and provinces. Sources have told the Times that NATs undertaken at residential estates in mainland China for general screening purposes are provided free-of-charge and results can be used for border-crossing.

Even paid tests there are not expensive. Each individual test is priced at 16 Chinese yuan and each multi-person mixed test at five yuan. By contrast, each test in Macau costs 70 patacas.

The government has long been urged to lower test prices to be on par with mainland China, although Zhuhai’s population of 1.9 million means higher testing volumes and therefore higher testing revenue.