Gov’t: No negotiation plans to open special channels

Individuals who want to return to or depart from Macau should find ways other than Taipei, which has recently closed borders to foreign entrants and transit passengers, to facilitate their journey.

Lao Fong Chi, Public Relations Division Head of the Macao Government Tourism Office, revealed that some passengers have recently successfully taken transit through Tokyo. “Of course, actual routing should be discussed with Air Macau,” Lao added.

For the time being, the government has no plans to negotiate with mainland China or Hong Kong to open special channels connecting Macau to other parts of the world.

At least 36 local residents have been reportedly affected by the decision of the Taiwanese authorities to ban transiting passengers from the island’s airports enforced from January 1, according to the Tourism Crisis Management Office.

This comes after the Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that the destination would ban all foreign arrivals, with just a few exceptions, effective from January 1, 2021.

Taiwan has then suspended all transit flights through its airports. The decisions were made following the discovery of the first imported case of the mutated U.K. coronavirus strain in Taiwan, which occurred that same day.

This measure has further clipped Macau’s connections with other parts of the world, in particular Europe, as Taiwan had served as an integral transit hub for long-haul flights between Macau and other countries.