Gov’t orders suspension of entertainment venues, dine-in services

The government has announced in an Official Gazette entry the shutdown of all entertainment venues citywide from 5 p.m. yesterday as Covid-19 cases in the city surged to 110 as of the latest update at 3 p.m.

The shutdown involves cinemas, theaters, indoor amusement venues, video game arcades, internet cafes, snooker and billiards parlors, bowling venues, steam and sauna parlors, massage parlors and beauty centers.

Gyms, health clubs, karaoke venues, bars and pubs, nightclubs, discos, dance parlors, singing parlors, barber and hairdresser shops, as well as swimming pools that take public swimmers, have also been ordered to close.

Meanwhile, all dine-in services will be halted. Takeaway food and drink services will remain permitted.

The Chief Executive has ruled out the shutdown of casinos.

This is the third time that the government has ordered entertainment venues and facilities to close.

Last year, restrictions were relaxed after the city had seen no new Covid-19 cases for 13 consecutive days. AL