Gov’t orders suspension of non-essential services from July 11

The government has ordered all industries and commercial companies and venues in Macau to suspend operation from July 11 until July 18.

In a press conference today, authorities clarified that the closure excludes those three categories of activity deemed essential to the community and to the day-to-day lives of the members of the public.

The three general categories of activity exempted from suspension are as follows:

1. Companies providing basic public services, i.e., suppliers of water, electricity, natural gas, and other fuel; telecommunication services; public transport; and waste collection. Also in this category are commercial services necessary to the functioning of the community, namely hotel and associated accommodation; cleaning services; property management; and companies and entities responsible for wholesaling or transporting day-to-day produce and goods.

2. Services deemed necessary for the daily lives of the members of the public, namely wet markets, supermarkets, restaurants, food and beverage establishments, pharmacies, and healthcare services.

3. Those companies, entities, and venues that have received approval to continue operations from their respective supervising authorities.

The Executive Order No. 115/2022, signed by the Chief Executive, was put in place to deter the spread of Covid-19.