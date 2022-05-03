Gov’t organizes special flight for the return of students from Shanghai

A representative from the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), Chan Iok Wai, yesterday announced that on June 1 a special flight will be organized for some residents stranded in Shanghai.

According to Chan, the DSEDJ has received around 200 requests from students in Shanghai who wish to return to Macau. Presently, only approximately 100 are confirmed on Air Macau’s special flight.

Chan explained that authorities are informing the students of the relevant procedures. Tickets for the flight will cost RMB1,143 each.

Chan explained that this is not a chartered flight but, instead, a reopening of the normal route between Macau and Shanghai that had been suspended due to the pandemic.

Chan also said that the DSEDJ is aware of some students that have left Shanghai via train and who are now in Guangzhou.

He said that those who chose to use the train (around 20) will be arriving today and will be transferred across the border from Zhuhai with the help of neighboring city authorities.

Quarantine hotel rooms for all these students are being organized, but authorities refuse to disclose the exact hotel and whether the students are subject to a special arrangement.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center said that, upon arrival, the students will follow the standard requirements for those arrivals on similar flights.