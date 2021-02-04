Gov’t partners with mainland to enhance water quality 

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) revealed that the SAR government is now teaming up with mainland parties to embark on cross-border river enhancement works, in a bid to uplift the water environments and water quality around Macau. In a written reply, the director of the DSPA Raymond Tam Vai Man said the DSPA has regularly monitored the surrounding water quality, inspected the coast and drainage outlets, and cleared away garbage in and around the waters every day.

Zhuhai anticipates full-scale cooperation with Macau

Mayor of Zhuhai, Yao Yisheng, said that the city will begin its coordination efforts with Macau. Yao’s comment came during the ninth National People’s Congress of Zhuhai city. According to Yao, Zhuhai government intends to initiate the construction process of the high-speed railway section between Guangzhou and Zhuhai this year. This particular high-speed train has been planned so as to seamlessly link to the future immigration building, next to the current Border Gate.