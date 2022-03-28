Gov’t plans to allow for electronic presentation of driving license

The government plans to allow drivers to present their licenses through the standardized electronic platform (single account), dispensing with the need to provide physical documents, the Executive Council announced on Friday.

“To avoid the need to carry physical documents, the draft law proposes that the legal requirement will be considered fulfilled when the driver displays the driving license and proof of civil liability insurance through the standardized electronic platform,” Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong said.

The government explained that the action is an implementation of the Governmental Action Plan for the Promotion of Electronic Services.

While driving, drivers are legally required to carry their driving license, vehicle identification document, vehicle registration title, and proof of civil liability insurance.

“If necessary, the driver must show the abovementioned documents so that the traffic control officers can check them,” the Executive Council said.

André Cheong expects the bill to be passed by the Legislative Council in the first half of the year, given its relative simplicity.

The requirement for drivers to carry an owner’s permit and property registration when driving will also be abolished as online data sharing between law enforcement, traffic management, and vehicle registration departments will enable law enforcement officers to access vehicle registration information. JW