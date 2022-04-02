Gov’t plans to build a commercial tower at former Cotai border post

The government is planning to build a commercial tower to be located on part of the land plot once used by the former Lotus Flower Border post in Cotai.

The plan was unveiled yesterday in the presentation of the project and discussion of the Urban Conditions Plan (PCU) for the plot during the plenary meeting of the Urban Planning Committee (CPU).

On the line is an 8,204 square-meter plot which includes part of the old border control post as well as the former Bus stop and roads area. According to the government, these will give way to an up to 125 meters tall tower solely dedicated to commercial purposes.

The project, which drew only one submission during the period of public consultation, is located in an area next to the Cotai Ecological Zones. This is why the government must do an environmental impact assessment as well as call for advice from the Transport Bureau, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Environmental Protection Bureau and Fire Services Bureau.

During the discussion, Committee member Sio Chi Veng expressed hopes that the government will include more commercial elements in the development.

“I hope the government can introduce more commercial elements such as retail stores to this building because, in the future, this border [Lotus] will likely be the main crossing point between Macau and the mainland. Those who cross the border can have an extra place for shopping,” he said.

Sio also called on the government to include more public infrastructure and services nearby to support the new building.

In her turn, Committee member Chan Chiu I questioned the possibility of the government adopting a “green” decoration for the building as a way to minimize the visual impact, considering the bird colonies living in the Cotai wetland areas.

In response to these questions and suggestions, a representative from the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) said that the call for submissions and for an environmental impact assessment study already indicate a concern for the ecological protection of the area and the creation of a healthier eco-system.

Regarding the purpose of the building, the same official advanced that it can be used for all commercial uses including retail as well as office spaces, “aiming to cope with the development of this area of the border post.”