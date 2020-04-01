Gov’t plans to extend gaming licences to Dec. 31

The government is planning to extend the current gaming concessions until the end of 2022 to cope with the law amendment progress, Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong said today (Thursday).

Lei made the remarks while speaking to the press after attending a parliamentary committee meeting held to discuss the Amendment Bill to the Gaming Law, which already passed at the Legislative Assembly in a first reading.

“In terms of time [sensitivity], there is a need to, pursuant to the current law, extend the concessions [for a period],” the Secretary said. “We have already notified all concessionaires” to apply for the extension.

Lei hinted that no application has been received as of today.

He added that after receiving the applications, the government will commence processing them. For the time being, the government plans to extend the current licenses to December 31, 2022, if any application is received and approved.

When asked whether another round of consumption subsidy will be issued, the Secretary said results from overall assessments are the “determining factor” of the matter.

“Fluctuations of the Covid-19 condition in nearby regions do exist, and they are even more unpredictable than previous waves,” the Secretary commentated. “Measures will be taken with assessments on the current situation.”

His team, he added, is assessing the situation and will strive to offer suggestions to the Chief Executive as soon as possible.

Reviewing supportive measures issued in Q4 last year, the Secretary stressed that many of those measures are still ongoing.