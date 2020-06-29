Gov’t plans to freeze wage increase of public servants

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has disclosed plans to freeze the salary increases of civil servants, noting that the standard increase may prove unpopular with the public as many private sector employees are experiencing pay cuts due to the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the Dragon Boat Festival, Macau’s top official remarked, “as we all know, in this environment, people are experiencing pay cuts. We will not be lowering their [civil servants’] salaries but if we increase their salaries now, I believe society will have a reaction.”

Last week, Ho ordered the local government to cut expenditure next year, as a consequence of the impact of Covid-19.

However, he assured that it would not impact the current welfare policies for local residents.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive also commented on the reopening of the Macau-Hong Kong border. According to Ho, the central government has imposed new travel restrictions when it comes border crossing, implying that the delay of the travel bubble was due to the new prevention measures and restrictions.

Previously, it was announced by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam that the implementation of a travel bubble between Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong province was underway.

However, it has been stalled due to “technical issues.”

“The pandemic situation is [ongoing]. The original plan was to resume travel in June but I believe it has to be pushed back to July. Hopefully there will be good news in July,” Ho informed the press.

Once the Hong Kong-Macau border reopens, it will function like the border with Zhuhai, wherein only a limited number of travelers would be allowed to travel, such as businessmen, those with an urgent need to see a doctor and those involved in public affairs.