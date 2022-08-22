Gov’t pledges to boost rights protection efforts for people with disabilities

The Macau SAR has pledged that it will continue efforts to protect the rights of people with disabilities, according to a statement issued by the Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ).

From August 17 to 19, representatives of the Macau SAR Government, as members of the Chinese Government delegation, were part of the online consideration of the combined second and third reports on China’s implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (including the Macau SAR and Hong Kong SAR) by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Opening the consideration meeting, DSAJ director, Liu Dexue, briefed the committee on the development of the rights of people with disabilities in the Macau SAR since the first consideration meeting in 2012.

According to the DSAJ, the government believes that the consideration helps the committee better understand the development of the rights of people with disabilities, relevant legal systems and specific measures in the city.

“The Macau SAR government will continue to implement various measures to protect the rights of persons with disabilities, strive to implement the provisions of the convention and create a harmonious society that is equal, inclusive and barrier-free,” the bureau pledged.

Staff reporter