Gov’t pledges to strengthen inspections following alleged jewelry store trap

Authorities have pledged to strengthen joint inspections and improve supervision so as to protect the image of Macau as a “tourist city and protect the rights and interests of tourists” following a complaint that a group of tourists from mainland China was allegedly held at a jewelry store in Macau for two hours and forced to shop.

According to media reports, a group from the mainland complained earlier this month about being “trapped” in a jewelry store and prevented from leaving the shop for at least two hours.

The tourists posted videos about the incident upon returning to the mainland.

As cited in a report by Macao Daily News, a Chinese tourist named Bian said that a local tour guide accompanied them and that they were prevented from leaving by two security guards.

Bian was part of a low-cost tour that involved tours to Macau, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai for the price of RMB2,880, departing from Zhengzhou Airport in Henan.

“They didn’t tell us to do mandatory shopping, but they wouldn’t let us out. I bought two necklaces there for over 3,000 renminbi and asked to leave, but they still refused,” she said.

During the weekend, a statement from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) stated that the flow of people at various entry and exit ports and tourist attractions increased during the Easter holiday. Therefore, along with the Public Security Force and the Labour Affairs Bureau they pledged to launch joint inspections, conduct spot checks on tour groups, and monitor the working conditions of tourism practitioners.

The MGTO said it would also cooperate with the Consumer Council to conduct inspections on the shopping spots of tour groups “to maintain the order of the tourism industry and protect the rights and interests of tourists.” LV