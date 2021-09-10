Gov’t pledges to support youth in Hengqin project

The Secretary for Administration and Justice Andre Cheong pledged that the SAR government will work with Guangdong province to create a “stabilized situation of win-win cooperation, fully implement various tasks, and jointly build and develop the Hengqin in-depth cooperation zone.”

Cheong represented the SAR, via a conference call, at a press conference in Beijing regarding the development of Hengqin and Qianhai, held by the State Council Information Office.

During the event, he emphasized that the government has continuously supported innovation and entrepreneurship among Macau’s youth in Hengqin, and continued to provide young people with better employment, opportunities, and good living conditions in the cooperation zone.

“The SAR government will study and issue support for the development of Macau youth in the cooperation zone, and promote support policies for Guangdong and Macau for the local youth [in a bid] to provide Macau youths with more employment options and more talents,” he said.

Cheong also added that, as far as cooperation goes, the SAR government will focus on studying and understanding the policy direction of the in-depth cooperation zone construction, so as to lay the foundation for follow-up work.

The government also pledged to fully cooperate with Guangdong province to “form a strong synergy and jointly create a good situation of win-win cooperation.”

The Secretary added that the task list will be broken down, departmental responsibilities will be clarified, and various tasks will be fully implemented to build and develop the Hengqin cooperation zone. LV