Gov’t puts purchase limits on RATs, antipyretics

The Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) is implementing purchase limits on SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits and antipyretics through local chemist shops.

The news was announced on local public broadcaster Radio Macau’s morning phone-in show Macau Forum, following calls from audience members recounting difficulties in obtaining access to the test kits.

The ISAF said that it has issued guidelines on limits-per-purchase applicable to local chemists. Each person is only permitted to purchase a maximum of five single sets of RAT kits and a box of antipyretics on each visit.

The bureau suggested members of the public obtain substitute medications with the same effect, rather than sticking to a single brand of medicine.

Members of the public have complained that antipyretics, such as paracetamol, and RAT kits have become notably hard to source over the past couple of weeks. In the evening before the government announced its centralized sale of RAT kits, it came to the knowledge of the Times that local chemists were waiting to see if stocks would arrive “in the following week.”

Measures will be tightened on visitors to the public hospital and community health centers. Negative RAT results obtained within two hours must be presented through the health code platform to gain access to the healthcare facilities, and KN95 masks must be worn in these facilities.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) will launch a Covid-19 patient support hotline at 9am today. The hotline will be in operation with 60 lines, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Calls will be taken by civil servants and nursing students from the Macao Polytechnic University. Queries may be referred to other departments for follow-up, while each call will be restricted to five minutes.

Eight SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid test (NAT) stations were transformed to community Covid-19 clinics: Riviera Macau Bus Terminus, Pearl of the Orient Leisure Area, Macao Medical and Health Federation Polyclinic at ZAPE, Areia Preta Youth Activities Center, Macau Medical and Health Federation at Ilha Verde Building, Macau Stadium Roundabout, Sam Ka Village and the former Canidrome.

The Riviera Macau Bus Terminus clinic, however, will be relocated to the Navy Yard near A-Ma Temple, the Health Bureau announced yesterday.

Govít to start giving

out Covid-19 packs

The government will start distributing Covid-19 packs to the general public from today until Sunday at 35 NAT stations. Bookings must be made through the mass NAT system and collections made with ID cards.